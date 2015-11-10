UPDATE 1-Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's Q3 net profit rises 7 pct

(Adds CEO, CFO comments, detail)

VIENNA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG PSK’s third-quarter net profit rose 7 percent as net interest income remained roughly unchanged but risk costs fell sharply, the lender said on Tuesday.

The bank, which is majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, has held talks with UniCredit over a potential acquisition of its rival Bank Austria’s retail arm.

In an interview, BAWAG’s Chief Executive Byron Haynes declined to comment on Bank Austria but said the company was well placed to make acquisitions in its preferred markets such as Austria and western Europe.

“We believe that we’re in a good position to benefit from the pending consolidation within the European banking sector,” Haynes told Reuters.

“We will continue to explore a number of inorganic strategic opportunities, and there are a number out there, because we’ve got the capital and liquidity that we’ve built up over the last couple of years to pursue (them),” he said, declining to elaborate on its acquisition targets.

Net profit in the third quarter rose to 94.3 million euros ($101.3 million) from 88.5 million in the same period last year, the company said. Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 captial ratio was 14.9 percent at the end of the quarter. It also said it was on track to beat all its targets for 2015, including net profit of more than 400 million euros.

Haynes and Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk repeated in the same interview that all options were on the table for BAWAG itself, including a sale, a merger and an initial public offering. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Karin Strohecker)