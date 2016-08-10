UPDATE 1-Austrian lender BAWAG's net profit dented by tax charge

(Adds detail, quote, background)

VIENNA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Net profit Austrian bank BAWAG PSK fell in the second quarter as a larger income-tax charge dented its bottom line, the company said on Wednesday.

BAWAG, majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, reported growth of 2.6 percent in net interest income and good credit quality, with a non-performing loan ratio of 2.3 percent.

But a tax charge of 21.4 million euros ($23.85 million) ate into a 16 percent rise in pretax profit to 1227 million euros.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June fell 3.9 percent year-on-year to 101.2 million euros.

The bank, however, said it remained on track to exceed its targets for the year, including net profit of more than 450 million euros.

"We will continue to execute on a variety of operational and strategic initiatives during the second half 2016 that will continue to drive efficiency, operational excellence and profitable growth," its finance chief Anas Abuzaakouk said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Louise Heavens)