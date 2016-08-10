FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's Q2 net profit dented by tax bill
August 10, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's Q2 net profit dented by tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Net profit at U.S.-owned Austrian bank BAWAG PSK fell slightly in the second quarter as a larger income-tax bill dented its bottom line, the company said on Wednesday.

Net profit for the three months that ended in June fell 3.9 percent year-on-year to 101.2 million euros ($112.9 million), as the company paid 21.4 million euros in income tax, sharply up from 0.1 million euros a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8966 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

