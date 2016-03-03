FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAWAG's full-year net profit exceeds its guidance
March 3, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BAWAG's full-year net profit exceeds its guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - American-owned Austrian bank BAWAG PSK reported full-year net profit on Thursday that exceeded its guidance as risk costs fell and net interest income was roughly flat in the fourth quarter.

Net profit in the last three months of 2015 rose to 98.6 million euros ($107.07 million) from 69.6 million in the same period a year earlier. That brought the full-year figure to 418 million euros, above its guidance of 400 million euros. ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
