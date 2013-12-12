FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

BAWAG sells HQ building to investor Benko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG PSK has sold its landmark Vienna headquarters building to real estate group Signa Prime Selection AG, it said on Friday.

It gave no financial details for the sale-and-leaseback deal. BAWAG had said last month it was in talks to sell the property.

The Signa group is controlled by investor Rene Benko.

The 1906 building in central Vienna, designed by architect Otto Wagner, was estimated to be worth 150 million euros ($207 million), according to Austrian media reports. ($1=0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
