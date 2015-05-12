BAWAG PSK on lookout for retail acquisitions

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG PSK is on the lookout for retail-focused acquisitions in its core markets in western Europe, with leasing assets of potential interest, top executives told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have enough capital to pursue both organic and inorganic growth,” Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said after the bank majority owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management reported its quarterly profit rose by half.

Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 13.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March.

Chief Executive Byron Haynes cited leasing assets, including auto leasing, as an area of interest in any retail-focused deals.

Cerberus has hired three banks to help conduct a strategic review of what to do with its BAWAG stake, sources close to the process had told Reuters in March.

The review could lead to acquiring another lender, merging BAWAG with another bank, selling it or floating it, sources say.

Haynes said only that the strategic review continues and the owners would look at all options. U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset Management also has a stake of nearly 40 percent.

“From our point of view it is pretty much focusing on the bank. We will look at inorganic opportunity ourselves if it supplements our business model. We have got the capital to do so but of course you need the opportunity and you need the right price,” Haynes said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)