UPDATE 1-BAWAG owner Cerberus sees active role in Europe bank M&A

* BAWAG PSK owner Cerberus sees role in bank consolidation

* BAWAK PSK 2014 net profit rises 45 pct to 333 mln euros

* Targets 2014 earnings above 400 million (Combines stories, adds background)

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management will play an active role in European banking consolidation, it said on Thursday, sending the strongest signal yet it could soon exit its majority stake in Austrian lender BAWAG PSK.

“In general our philosophy is we are a long-term investor but, that being said, we are consistently evaluating strategic alternatives. Certainly as there is European banking consolidation we see ourselves as a big part of that, Cerberus in general,” Cerberus executive and BAWAG deputy chairman Keith Tietjen told Reuters.

He was speaking after BAWAG boosted 2014 profit by 45 percent to 333 million euros and forecast it would earn more than 400 million this year.

BAWAG Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said the lender aimed to keep its common equity tier 1 ratio above 12 percent of risk-weighted assets and would cut net costs by five to 10 percent this year from the 499 million euros ($552 million) it booked in 2014.

BAWAG easily passed health checks of big euro zone banks last year. Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 12.1 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end 2014 from 9.4 percent a year earlier.

Cerberus acquired BAWAG PSK with other investors for 3.2 billion euros in 2007. Its book value at the end of 2014 was just over 2.40 billion euros but will likely rise this year should it be able to meet its profit targets.

U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset Management also has a stake of nearly 40 percent in the bank.

Chief Executive Byron Haynes said BAWAG PSK, whose return on equity rose by 3.3 percentage points last year to 14.9 percent, would continue to work on boosting efficiency without having targeted a fixed number of job cuts.

Its goal was to get its cost-income ratio below 50 percent, down from a record low 53.1 percent in 2014.

Unlike Austrian peers Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and Bank Austria, BAWAG is exiting central and eastern Europe fully to focus on stabler economies in Austria, Germany, Britain and western Europe.