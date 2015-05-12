UPDATE 1-BAWAG PSK on growth path as Q1 profit jumps

* Q1 net profit up 51 pct to 121 million euros

* Says placed to meet or beat 2015 targets

* Strategic review under way, all options open (Adds quotes and background)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG PSK is on the lookout for retail-focused acquisitions in its core western Europe markets, top executives told Reuters on Tuesday while reporting first-quarter net profit rose by half.

Majority owner Cerberus Capital Management is in the midst of a strategic review for westward-looking BAWAG, which unlike other big Austrian banks has practically cut off exposure to the volatile central and eastern Europe region.

“We have enough capital to pursue both organic and inorganic growth,” Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said, citing its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March.

Chief Executive Byron Haynes cited leasing assets, including auto leasing, as an area of interest for any purchases.

Cerberus has hired three banks to help review what to do with its BAWAG stake, sources close to the process had told Reuters in March.

The review could lead to acquiring another lender, merging BAWAG with another bank, selling it or floating it, sources say.

Haynes said only that the strategic review continues and the owners would look at all options. U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset Management also has a stake of nearly 40 percent.

“From our point of view it is pretty much focusing on the bank. We will look at inorganic opportunity ourselves if it supplements our business model. We have got the capital to do so but of course you need the opportunity and you need the right price,” Haynes said.

Quarterly net profit jumped to 121 million euros ($136 million)as net interest income rose while operating expenses and risk costs fell. Core revenue rose for a fifth straight quarter.

“This will continue. This isn’t just 2015, irrespective of how the strategic (review) plays out”, Abuzaakouk said.

BAWAG said it was on track to hit or beat 2015 targets. It said in March net profit would surpass 400 million euros this year after it swelled 45 percent to 333 million euros in 2014.

Abuzaakouk played down any problems posed by its home market, which accounts for over 70 percent of its loan book. The Austrian economy was growing and risk costs were low even if tiny lending margins force it to focus on operating efficiently.

“Sometimes Austria gets stigmatised (as) this very unsettling market, which we don’t see, at least in our business,” he said.

He declined to disclose the capital target it had been assigned by the ECB, saying only BAWAG easily surpassed it. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Editing by Shadia Nasralla)