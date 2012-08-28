Cerberus's BAWAG PSK sees weaker second half

VIENNA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG PSK expects a tougher second half as economies falter, interest rates stay very low and regulatory burdens rise, it said on Tuesday, while reporting first-half net profit rose 23 percent.

“The persistently flat yield curve leads to rising margin pressure. We expect that all these facts will influence the operating performance well into the next year,” the unit of Cerberus Capital Management said.

BAWAG said deferred tax effects helped to boost net profit in the first half to 96.6 million euros ($120.9 million).

Profit before tax fell nearly 19 percent to 66.2 million as core revenue held steady. Provisions and impairment losses declined 1.8 percent.

Its core tier 1 capital ratio as defined by the European Banking Authority rose to 8.8 percent of risk-weighted assets from 7.8 percent at end of 2011, it said, adding it already complied with Basel III capital standards.

It said its operating performance is “expected to be weaker in the second half of this year”, so it would step up its focus on cutting costs, making operations more flexible, and improving its capital base.

Chief Executive Byron Haynes told a newspaper this month he expected BAWAG to take part in the next round of European bank stress tests now that partly nationalised Volksbanken AG had dropped out of the process.