August 3, 2017 / 5:53 AM / in an hour

BAWAG boosts H1 pretax profit, core capital ratio

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank majority owned by private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, boosted first-half pretax profit 2.5 percent to 251 million euros ($297.5 million) as revenues and operating profit grew.

Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 16.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of June, up 140 basis points from the end of 2016, it said on Thursday.

It gave no detailed outlook for the year, saying only it expected its strong performance to continue.

Unlisted BAWAG, Austria's fourth-biggest bank, has more than 2.2 million customers and nearly 40 billion euros in assets. It reiterated that it was on the lookout for takeovers -- especially in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

BAWAG last month bought German regional lender Suedwestbank for an undisclosed price to expand its network in western Europe. The sale is set to close later this year.

Cerberus owns 52 percent of BAWAG and GoldenTree Asset Management 40 percent. Unlike other Austrian banks that expanded heavily in central and eastern Europe, BAWAG focuses on Austria, where it holds two-thirds of its customer loan book. It also does retail, corporate, commercial real estate and portfolio lending in western Europe and the United States.

BAWAG PSK is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public offering that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros and has picked a lead organiser, people close to the matter had said in June.

$1 = 0.8436 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Francois Murphy

