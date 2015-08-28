FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baxalta in talks to buy U.S. hematology-oncology specialist - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Baxalta in talks to buy U.S. hematology-oncology specialist - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxalta Inc is working with bankers to buy a U.S.-based hematology and oncology specialist valued at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The target could not immediately be identified, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1hljzzC)

Baxalta is also being pursued by drugmaker Shire Plc , which has made a $30 billion bid for the company.

Baxalta, spun off from Baxter International Inc in July, was not immediately available for comment.

The discussions continue and there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.