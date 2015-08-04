FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shire proposes $30 bln all-share tie-up with Baxalta
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Shire proposes $30 bln all-share tie-up with Baxalta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - London-listed pharmaceutical group Shire said it was seeking to buy U.S. firm Baxalta in a $30 billion all-share deal to create a global specialist in medicines treating rare diseases with sales of $20 billion by 2020.

Shire went public with its proposal on Tuesday after Baxalta rejected the approach. Shire said it had offered to pay 0.1687 Shire ADR for each Baxalta share, implying a value of $45.23 per Baxalta share and a premium of 36 percent over Baxalta’s stock price as on August 3.

Shares in Shire were down 8 percent on the news. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
