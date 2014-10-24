Baxter's blood disorder drug gets FDA approval

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxter International Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating bleeding episodes in adults with a rare bleeding disorder.

The drug, Obizur, has been approved for use in patients with acquired hemophilia A, which usually affects older adults, Baxter said in a statement.

The drug will be launched in the United States in the coming months and is being reviewed by European and Canadian regulators, the company said. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)