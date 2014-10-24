FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Baxter's blood disorder drug gets FDA approval
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Baxter's blood disorder drug gets FDA approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, shares)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxter International Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating bleeding episodes in adults with a rare bleeding disorder.

The drug, Obizur, has been approved for use in patients with acquired hemophilia A, which usually affects older adults, Baxter said in a statement.

The drug will be launched in the United States in the coming months and is being reviewed by European and Canadian regulators, the company said.

Obizur will compete with Biogen Idec Inc’s Eloctate, which was approved in June. Both the drugs are long-acting treatments.

Hemophilia A is a rare blood-clotting disorder that can lead to prolonged bleeding, bruising and joint and tissue damage. It is caused by deficiency of factor VIII, a protein needed to clot the blood.

The rarer form of the condition is hemophilia B, caused by deficiency to another protein, factor IX. The FDA had in March approved Biogen’s hemophilia B treatment, Alprolix, a bioengineered version of factor IX.

Other approved hemophilia B treatments include Baxter’s Rixubis, Pfizer Inc’s Benefix and CSL Behring Ltd’s Mononine.

Baxter’s shares were up about 1 percent at $69.66 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.