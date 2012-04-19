FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Baxter Q1 earnings top expectations
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Baxter Q1 earnings top expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by an acquisition and strong demand for its treatments for hemophilia and immune deficiencies.

Net profit rose 3 percent to $588 million, or $1.04 a share, from $570 million, or 98 cents a share, a year before. The results included a one-time gain of 3 cents a share related to business development transactions.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $569 million, or $1.01 a share, a penny more than the $1.00 a share analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 3 percent to $3.4 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, sales in the quarter rose 4 percent.

The company expects sales growth including the impact of foreign exchange of 2 to 3 percent in 2012, or between 4 and 5 percent excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

It expects earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.12 before one-time items for the second quarter of 2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.