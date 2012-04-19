UPDATE 1-Baxter 1st-qtr earnings top expectations

*  Net profit up 3 pct to $588 mln, $1.04/shr

April 19 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by an acquisition and strong demand for its treatments for hemophilia and immune deficiencies.

Net profit rose 3 percent to $588 million, or $1.04 a share, from $570 million, or 98 cents a share, a year before. The results included a one-time gain of 3 cents a share related to business development transactions.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $569 million, or $1.01 a share, a penny more than the $1.00 a share analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results follow Baxter’s announcement on Monday that U.S. health regulators had requested more data about an experimental product, HyQ Biologics, it is developing with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc to treat certain immune deficiencies. The news sent Baxter’s shares down as much as 7 percent.

Baxter is in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to understand in greater detail what the agency is looking for.

On Thursday the shares remained little changed at $54.36.

Sales in the quarter rose 3 percent to $3.4 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, sales rose 4 percent.

The company expects sales growth including the impact of foreign exchange of 2 to 3 percent in 2012, or between 4 and 5 percent excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

It expects 2012 earnings of $4.49 to $4.57 a share, before one-time items. For the second quarter the company expects earnings of $1.10 to $1.12 a share.

Bioscience revenue, which includes sales of its hemophilia treatment, rose 4 percent to $1.5 billion, while sales of medical products rose 3 percent to $1.9 billion, driven by higher sales of anesthesia products and certain injectable and nutritional therapies.

The company also benefited from its acquisition of Synovis Life Technologies, which makes biological and mechanical products for soft tissue repair and microsurgery.