Baxter names former Covidien chief José Almeida CEO

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hospital products maker Baxter International said it named José Almeida chief executive officer, succeeding Robert Parkinson, who retires on Jan. 1.

Almeida was previously chief executive of Covidien Plc, which was acquired by medical device maker Medtronic Plc in January this year.

The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday reported that the Deerfield, Illinois-based company was close to hiring Almeida. (on.wsj.com/1kbKC1K) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)