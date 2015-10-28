FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Baxter names former Covidien chief José Almeida CEO
October 28, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Baxter names former Covidien chief José Almeida CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hospital products maker Baxter International said José Almeida, former chief executive of Covidien Plc, will succeed Robert Parkinson as its top executive on Jan. 1.

Almeida, who helmed Covidien for four years, left the company after it was acquired by medical device maker Medtronic Plc in January this year.

During his tenure, Almeida separated Covidien’s generic drug unit and also turned the company’s focus to medical devices and surgical tools.

Baxter’s long-serving CEO Parkinson will retire and assume the title of chairman emeritus, the company said in a statement.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, which is Baxter top shareholder with a 9.62 percent stake, had said in August it was supportive of the CEO transition. The hedge fund is pushing for two seats on the company’s board.

The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday reported that the Deerfield, Illinois-based company was close to hiring Almeida. (on.wsj.com/1kbKC1K)

Almeida’s appointment had been nudged along by several of Baxter’s biggest shareholders, the Journal said.

Baxter shares were up marginally at $37.50 in extended trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

