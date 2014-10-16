FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medical products push Baxter profit above estimate
October 16, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Medical products push Baxter profit above estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Medical device and drug maker Baxter International Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales at its medical products business continued to grow.

Net adjusted income rose to $741 million, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $681 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales grew 13 percent to $4.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.31 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at the company’s medical products business - which includes intravenous fluid systems, dialysis, biosurgery and some specialty pharmaceuticals such as anesthesia and nutrition - were up 17 percent to $2.5 billion in the third quarter.

Excluding revenue from Gambro, a Swiss company that Baxter bought last year, medical products sales grew four percent. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

