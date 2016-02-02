FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Baxter revenue falls 7 percent hit by dollar
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Baxter revenue falls 7 percent hit by dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to remove incorrect references to missing analyst estimates in headline and paragraph 1)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hospital products and drug maker Baxter International Inc’s quarterly revenue fell 7 percent, hurt by a strong dollar and increased generic competition for its chemotherapy treatment in the United States.

Net income fell to $205 million, or 37 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $953 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $2.60 billion from $2.79 billion.

The results included net after-tax special items of $46 million, or 9 cents per share, related to the company’s spinoff of Baxalta Inc in July.

Sales of the company’s hospital products declined 5 percent to $1.6 billion.

Baxter’s hospital products include intravenous devices, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, infusion pumps, inhalation and surgical equipment.

The average value of the dollar was 11.7 percent higher against a basket of major currencies in the fourth quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva; Editing by Ted Kerr)

