FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baxter's sales dip 1 pct, hurt by strong dollar
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Baxter's sales dip 1 pct, hurt by strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc reported a near 1 percent fall in first-quarter net sales, constrained by the dollar’s strength.

Baxter sells hospital products including intravenous devices, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, infusion pumps, inhalation and surgical equipment.

Income from continuing operations rose to $3.39 billion million, or $6.13 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $134 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter results included an after-tax net gain of about $3.3 billion from the disposition of shares retained following the spin-off of Baxalta Inc in July 2015.

Baxter’s net sales fell to $2.37 billion in the latest quarter from $2.403 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.