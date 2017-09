Sept 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxter International Inc said it agreed to name Third Point LLC’s Munib Islam to its board and would add another, “mutually agreed upon” independent director in the near-term.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC is the drugmaker’s top shareholder with a 9.62 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)