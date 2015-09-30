UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Baxter names Third Point's partner to board

(Adds details, background, shares)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxter International Inc said it agreed to name Third Point LLC’s Munib Islam to its board nearly two months after the hedge fund disclosed a stake in the company.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, which is the drugmaker’s top shareholder with a 9.62 percent stake, had asked for two seats on the company’s board.

The company said on Wednesday that it would add another, “mutually agreed upon” independent director in the near-term.

The hedge fund has agreed to limit its stake in the company to 13 percent and "generally" vote in favor of the board's recommendations, Third Point said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1LP09PO)

Baxter shares were up 1.35 percent at $33.13 in early trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)