Baxter sees EPS growth of 7-9 percent over next 5 years
October 9, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Baxter sees EPS growth of 7-9 percent over next 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc on Tuesday said it expects earnings per share to increase by 7 percent to 9 percent and sales to rise by 5 percent on a compound annual basis over the next 5 years.

The outlook, which the company provided ahead of its investor meeting in Chicago, excludes the impact of foreign currency.

Baxter, a maker of blood therapy products, medication infusion pumps and equipment used for dialysis, said it expects to generate cash flow from operations of $4.5 billion by the year 2017.

This will position the company to continue to reinvest in the business and return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, Baxter said in a statement.

