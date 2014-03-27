FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baxter plans to split into two companies, spin off biotech
March 27, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Baxter plans to split into two companies, spin off biotech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Healthcare company Baxter International Inc said on Thursday it would separate into two companies, one that focuses on biotechnology and the other devoted to medical equipment.

The company said its biotech business had 2013 revenue of $6 billion while medical products and equipment sales were $9 billion.

Ludwig Hantson, president of its BioScience group, will head the new biopharmaceuticals company.

Baxter shares traded at $78.39, up 10.6 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

