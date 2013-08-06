FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA advisory panel recommends approval of Bayer's lung drug
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

FDA advisory panel recommends approval of Bayer's lung drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bayer AG’s experimental drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.

The panel voted 11-0 that the FDA should approve the drug, riociguat, which in clinical trials extended the distance patients could walk during a six-minute test.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendation of its advisory panel, but typically does so. If approved, the drug would be sold under the brand name Adempas.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by John Wallace and Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.