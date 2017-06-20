DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief
executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust
scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S.
seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive",
confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.
Bayer still expects to be able to file for regulatory
approval in Europe by the end of June, and CEO Werner Baumann
reiterated that EU regulators would likely launch an in-depth
analysis of the transaction, which will create the world's
largest supplier in the combined seeds and crop chemicals
market.
"We are in very good and constructive talks with the EU
Commission's Competition Department. But we are not quite there
yet," Baumann told journalists.
