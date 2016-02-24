FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer names strategy chief Baumann as new CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 24, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer names strategy chief Baumann as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer named its head of strategy, Werner Baumann, as its new chief executive, replacing Marijn Dekkers and confirming previous reports.

Baumann will take over on May 1, Bayer said on Wednesday. Dekkers’ contract, which has been due to run until the end of 2016, will be dissolved at the end of April, it added.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Baumann, long seen as heir apparent to Dekkers, would be appointed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.