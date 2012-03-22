FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer CEO says organic growth is priority
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

Bayer CEO says organic growth is priority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 22 (Reuters) - German chemicals and drugs group Bayer is under no pressure to pursue major takeovers or divestments to overhaul its diversified structure, its chief executive said.

“Our most important goal is organic growth,” CEO Marijn Dekkers told journalists late on Wednesday.

Bayer was very well positioned with its three divisions plastics, farming pesticides and healthcare, he added.

The comments come as its larger U.S. peer Pfizer mulls an exit from its animal health unit, the world’s largest maker of veterinary medicines, with Bayer seen as a possible suitor. Pfizer, however, has said it favours a spin-off over a sale.

While he declined to comment on Pfizer, Dekkers said Bayer remained on the lookout for deals.

“Every company of our size is looking for acquisition opportunities. You have to do it to remain competitive.”

A German paper reported this month Bayer made a non-binding offer for the animal health business of Pfizer, even though Bayer believes a spin-off is more likely.

People familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters Bayer was sounding out its debt financing options with banks to prepare for takeover opportunities.

