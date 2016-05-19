FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer sells consumer garden products to SBM Developpement
May 19, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Bayer sells consumer garden products to SBM Developpement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer said it agreed to sell its home and garden consumer products business to French crop protection group SBM Developpement as Bayer’s crop protection arm focuses on professional customers.

The businesses to be sold, Bayer Garden and Bayer Advanced, had 239 million euros ($268 million) in 2015, Bayer said in a statement on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bayer earlier said it made an takeover proposal to U.S. seeds company Monsanto.

$1 = 0.8926 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

