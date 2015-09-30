FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Covestro rethinking options for flotation -sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Covestro rethinking options for flotation -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer and its investment bank advisers are rethinking options for the initial public offering (IPO) of the plastics group scheduled for Friday, given books are still not covered, several sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Uncertain investor demand is prompting a review of options including trimming the planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion)volume, reducing the price or delaying the IPO altogether, the sources said.

“A decision has yet to be taken,” one of the sources said.

$1 = 0.8906 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.