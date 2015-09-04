FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer says to launch Covestro IPO with new shares only
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer says to launch Covestro IPO with new shares only

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bayer’s Covestro, Europe’s fourth-largest chemicals maker, will launch an intital public offering of new shares in the fourth quarter, Bayer said on Friday.

“The offering will consist solely of new shares issued by Covestro by way of a capital increase,” Bayer said in a statement.

Plastics specialist Covestro plans to use the proceeds from the IPO primarily to repay debt to Bayer.

With net debt including pension liabilities at 2.5-3.0 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2015, Covestro is seeking an investment-grade credit rating, according to the statement.

The first day of trading typically follows about four weeks after a company’s so-called “intention to float” notification.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.