6 months ago
Covestro shares expected to price at 66.50-66.80 euro a share -source
February 28, 2017 / 7:49 PM / 6 months ago

Covestro shares expected to price at 66.50-66.80 euro a share -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bayer is guiding investors to expect shares it is selling in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro to price at 66.50 to 66.80 euros apiece, a source close to the matter said.

The books were covered throughout the range and investors offering to buy them for less risked missing the deal, the source said.

Bayer is selling the shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Andrew Roche)

