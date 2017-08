FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bayer has placed shares in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro at 66.50 euros apiece, a source close to the matter said.

Bayer sold 22 million Covestro shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)