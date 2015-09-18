FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer's Covestro aims to fetch 2.5 bln eur in IPO
September 18, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Bayer's Covestro aims to fetch 2.5 bln eur in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bayer’s plastics division Covestro aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) with an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday.

Bayer unveiled plans two weeks ago for a flotation of new Covestro shares in the fourth quarter, with proceeds earmarked to redeem debt made to Covestro by parent company Bayer.

The company said on Friday it would offer between 70.4 million and 94.3 million new shares from a capital increase at an issue price of between 26.50 euros and 35.50 euros apiece.

The number of shares to be issued will depend on the issue price in order to arrive at gross proceeds of about 2.5 billion euros, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

