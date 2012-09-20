FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer CropScience says aims to boost seeds business
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 20, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Bayer CropScience says aims to boost seeds business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONHEIM, Germany, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bayer’s CropScience unit, the world’s second-largest maker of farming pesticides, said it aims to double the share of unit sales generated by its genetically-modified seeds business to 20 percent by 2016.

The company seeks to use its traditional strength in weed killers, insecticides and fungicides to develop its seeds business, trying to market new crop varieties in combination with dedicated pesticides.

The Bayer unit also said on Thursday its product launches from 2011 to 2016 have an annual peak sales potential of at least 4 billion euros ($5.22 billion).

$1 = 0.7658 euros Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.