Bayer CropScience to raise R&D spend to 1 bln eur
#Financials
September 17, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Bayer CropScience to raise R&D spend to 1 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Bayer said on Wednesday that it plans to raise expenditures on research and development (R&D) at its pesticides and seeds division to around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) annually over the next few years to benefit from a growing global market.

The unit, called Bayer CropScience, expects the global market for crop protection products, seeds and plant traits to grow to around 100 billion euros by 2020, up from 68 billion euros last year.

The unit’s expenditures on R&D totalled 858 million euros last year and are expected to rise to about 950 million in 2014, a spokesman said.

1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
