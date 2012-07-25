FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer in talks to sell diabetes device unit - paper
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2012 / 5:59 AM / 5 years ago

Bayer in talks to sell diabetes device unit - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer AG is in talks to sell its blood glucose meters business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing industry and financial sources.

The paper said on Wednesday Bayer had mandated Credit Suisse to handle the sale. It said parties interested in the business included France’s Sanofi and Japan’s Panasonic.

A spokeswoman for electronics group Panasonic denied it was looking at the business. Sanofi, Bayer and Credit Suisse were not immediately available for comment.

Sources had told Reuters in May that Bayer was considering the sale of the unit, which has annual sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), as it offers few synergies with its other healthcare activities. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by James Topham in Tokyo, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.