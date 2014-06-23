FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer bets on gene therapy for haemophilia with Dimension deal
June 23, 2014

Bayer bets on gene therapy for haemophilia with Dimension deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - Bayer has struck an alliance with U.S. biotech firm Dimension Therapeutics to develop a gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A, marking renewed interest in an approach to tackle the cause of diseases on a cellular level.

Gene therapy involves inserting corrective genes into malfunctioning cells to get them to work again without further use of drugs. Dimension has been looking into using viruses to carry the genes to the affected cells. (Editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
