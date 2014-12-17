FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer to sell equine assets to Sanofi unit
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 17, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bayer to sell equine assets to Sanofi unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell veterinary products to treat horses to Sanofi’s animal health unit Merial.

The deal to sell these products - Legend/Hyonate and Marquis - is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to merger control clearance, it said, without providing financial details.

“These equine products have no strategic relevance for our business and represent less than 2 percent of our worldwide sales,” said Dirk Ehle, head of Bayer HealthCare’s Animal Health Division. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.