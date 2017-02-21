FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer to pay out 2.70 eur/shr dividend, in line with market view
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 6 months ago

Bayer to pay out 2.70 eur/shr dividend, in line with market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said on Tuesday it would propose an annual dividend of 2.70 euros per share to investors, in line with analysts' expectations and up from 2.50 euros a year earlier.

The company, which is buying seed maker Monsanto, has a long-term policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.

Bayer is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

