Bayer files for EU, U.S. approval for new contraceptive

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer has filed for marketing approval in the European Union and the United States for its new five-year contraceptive, it said on Friday.

LCS-16 is a new low-dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (LNG-IUS) which is directly placed in the uterus for contraception for up to five years.

“Data from Phase III clinical trials... have demonstrated that LCS-16 is highly effective and well tolerated regardless of age and parity,” Bayer said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)