FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer files for EU, U.S. approval for new contraceptive
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 20, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer files for EU, U.S. approval for new contraceptive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer has filed for marketing approval in the European Union and the United States for its new five-year contraceptive, it said on Friday.

LCS-16 is a new low-dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (LNG-IUS) which is directly placed in the uterus for contraception for up to five years.

“Data from Phase III clinical trials... have demonstrated that LCS-16 is highly effective and well tolerated regardless of age and parity,” Bayer said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.