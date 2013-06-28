FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer cancer drug recommended in EU
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Bayer cancer drug recommended in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June xx (Reuters) - Experts at the European Medicines Agency have recommended approval of Bayer’s drug Stivarga for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

Friday’s positive decision from EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) follows an earlier green light for the product in the United States.

Stivarga is a pill that works by blocking several enzymes that promote cancer growth.

Under an agreement signed in 2011, Onyx Pharmaceuticals will receive a 20 percent royalty payment on global sales of Stivarga.

Bayer and Onyx jointly market Stivarga in the United States, while Bayer has sole marketing rights in the rest of the world.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.