Bayer receives new approval for Eylea eye treatment in Japan
November 22, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Bayer receives new approval for Eylea eye treatment in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bayer HealthCare has received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health to treat macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) with its Eylea eye medication, the company said on Friday.

“The additional approval of Eylea in Japan for the treatment of macular edema secondary to CRVO is great news for patients in Japan suffering from this potentially sight-threatening eye condition,” said Kemal Malik, member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee and head of global development. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes)

