Bayer submits Eylea for new indication in Japan
November 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Bayer submits Eylea for new indication in Japan

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bayer has submitted its Eylea eye medication, co-developed with Regeneron, for approval in Japan to treat Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (myopic CNV), a cause of blindness.

In Japan, pathologic myopia and the associated myopic CNV is one of the most common causes of blindness, Bayer said.

Eylea, which also treats age-related macular degeneration (AMD) - the most common cause of blindness in the elderly - has been grabbing market share from rivals such as Roche AG’s Lucentis since its launch in late 2011.

