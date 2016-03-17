FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Germany's Bayer secures U.S. FDA approval for hemophilia A therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bayer AG’s therapy for the most common form of hemophilia, about three weeks after the treatment got the green signal in Europe, the company said on Thursday.

The therapy, Kovaltry, is designed to prevent and control bleeding in patients with hemophilia A when used prophylactically two or three times per week, and was approved by the European Commission on Feb. 22.

Due to a fault in a gene that regulates the body’s production of clotting factors, people with hemophilia are susceptible to spontaneous bleeding as well as severe bleeding following injury or surgery.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

