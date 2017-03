The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to dismiss an unfair competition lawsuit by two units of German pharmaceutical giant Bayer against a Virginia company that sells the painkiller Flanax in the U.S.

The justices denied Belmora LLC’s petition for certiorari without comment. The small pharmaceutical firm wanted the high court to review last year’s decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which revived Bayer’s claims after they were dismissed by a trial court.

