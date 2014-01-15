FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer says reintroducing Diane-35 in France
January 15, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Bayer says reintroducing Diane-35 in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer AG said on Wednesday it was cleared by the French health authority to reintroduce oral acne treatment Diane-35 to the French market after an eight-month suspension.

The European Commission said in July that Diane-35 was safe for use, a seal of approval which obliged France to allow sales of the product again.

France had suspended sales of Diane-35 after four deaths over the past 25 years were linked to its use.

The pill reduces acne by regulating hormones and blocking ovulation, and is often prescribed as a contraceptive even though it is not approved for this use. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

