Germany's Bayer considers diabetes device unit sale-report

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer is considering the sale of its blood glucose meters business, a German newspaper reported.

Bayer has held talks with prospective buyers of its Diabetes Care unit, which has annual sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Financial Times Deutschland said in its Wednesday edition, citing sources close to the possible suitors and in the financial industry.

The paper said that Bayer declined to comment.