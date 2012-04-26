FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Bayer Q1 profit beats estimates on pesticides sales
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Bayer Q1 profit beats estimates on pesticides sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Quarterly earnings at Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer surpassed expectations as strong strong sales of farming pesticides offset margin pressure at its engineering plastics unit.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group rose 9.4 percent to 2.44 billion euros ($3.22 billion), above the average estimate of 2.23 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group reiterated on Thursday it expected a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA this year, with an increase of sales by about 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings and takeovers, but it added it was “increasingly confident for the rest of the year”. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

